Milestone achieved: FMMCH performs first ear reconstruction

Mangaluru: Father Mullers medical College Hospital performed ear reconstruction in a 24 year old female diagnosed with left ear microtia. The surgery was accomplished by a team of doctors led by Dr Ashish Singhal (Plastic and Reconstructive surgeon) with Dr Rithesh D’Cunha, Dr Vishma K (Anesthesiologist), Dr Sana Khatija (Resident) and nursing staff.

The ideal age for performing corrective surgery for microtia is around 7 to 8 years. The patient and his family were totally unaware of any such corrective procedure available.

After an initial assessment, Dr Ashish decided to perform the Brent technique in which rib cartilage was harvested for reconstruction of the ear.

The entire procedure was completed in 2 stages, first in November 2022 and the second stage completed in June 2023.During the follow up the patient expressed her satisfaction and also informed that she is now planning to go abroad.

Dr Ashish expressed his gratitude to the entire medical team, the hospital administration and the patient for courageously being a part of this endeavour.

The successful ear reconstruction surgery at Father Mullers Medical College Hospital is a testament to the progress and innovation taking place in the medical community. It not only brings hope to patients with congenital ear deformities but also inspires optimism in the potential for further advancements in the field of reconstructive surgery.