World Mental Health Day Observed at Roshni Nilaya



Mangaluru: The Department of M.Sc. Counselling, Medical & Psychiatric Social Work and Psychology departments jointly organized World Mental Health Day on 10th 0ctober 2023 on the theme “Wellness.” Dr. Jenis Mary, Vice Principal of the college was the chief guest. During her address, Dr. JenisMary discussed the importance of accepting mental health and explored different dimensions of Wellness to be prioritised . She emphasized the role of resilience in maintaining mental stability and outlined the major components of mental health.

The event saw the participation of students from BA, M.Sc. Counselling, and MSW. Various activities were organized to spread awareness about mental health. The III BA students performed an activity called “Blindfold Talk,” where three pairs of partners were blindfolded, and they verbally expressed their emotions, allowing the audience to observe the different ways emotions were conveyed. The activity signified the importance of counselling, it also highlighted the need to break the stigma and seek professional help.

The II M.Sc. Counselling students presented “Socio- Drama,” highlighting the five dimensions of wellness. Navaneesha from II M.Sc Counselling presented the significance of expression of emotions through creative movements of dance. The II BA Psychology students showcased a “Human Library” where each student shared their experiences and knowledge about mental health awareness during challenging times.

The MPSW students then performed a skit about mental health, featuring three scenarios: comparing high and low academic performance, a scenario where a husband and wife both earned a livelihood, and a depiction of drug consumption by two individuals.

The Students in Charge presented a positive message for mental health using an apple-shaped chart that was later placed on a tree chart. Three volunteers shared their testimonials on their journey of bouncing back from emotional disturbances, this encouraging the participants to prioritize mental health and seek help in need.

The event concluded with an enlightening session conducted by the II M.Sc. Counselling students. Overall, the Mental Health Day event was successful in spreading awareness about mental health and promoting wellness among the participants. The event was a great initiative by the departments, and it helped in reducing the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Dr.Sandra Lobo, Head department of Psychology,Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew Head Department of MSc Counselling and Dr. Meena Monteiro –Dean Research were present among others. Max Jibin welcomed the gathering, Mushreefa Nasreen proposed the vote of thanks and Thanveera compered the programme. About 200 students from various departments participated.

Report by : Dr. Sebastin K V, Dean – Academics, Roshni Nilaya