Milind Deora recalls first meet with PM Modi, says ‘latter’s bonding transcends political boundaries’



New Delhi: Milind Deora, the Shiv Sena leader of the Eknath Shinde camp on Monday shared a video to recall his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also to elaborate on how the latter’s exemplary conduct in politics sets a benchmark for everyone.

Milind Deora, son of tall Congress leader Murli Deora and also one of the youngest Parliamentarians of his time, said that PM Modi’s personal bonds and respect for others always transcend political boundaries. He also narrated an incident of PM Modi praising his late father’s contributions on fostering India-US ties and how this gesture made everyone including his family proud and happy.

Recalling his first meeting with Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Deora says that he was surprised by the latter’s personal connect and ground knowledge. It was during the funeral of the late Pramod Mahajan that he met Narendra Modi, for the first time.

“Narendra Modi ji was seated just in front of me, and I greeted him. He turned back and asked, ‘Milind bhai, how are you?’ I was surprised because I was very new to politics and was just 27 years old, very few recognised me. He has his ear to the ground and knows everyone,” says Deora reminiscing about the memorable meet.

Deora, in the video, further says that PM Modi always rises above party politics and gives respect to everyone cutting across party lines.

Narrating the incident of Howdy Modi event in US’s Houston, he says, “PM Modi tweeted acknowledging the contributions of my father late Murli Deora for fostering Indo-US relations.

“PM Modi wrote, My friend Murli Deora would be really happy today,” recalls Milind, adding that this gesture made everyone including his family and party workers very proud.

Former MP Milind Deora represented Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat twice, first in 2004 and then in 2009. He recently switched over from Congress to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and was made a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.