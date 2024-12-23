Minister Gundu Rao Inaugurates Curtain Raiser for Mangaluru Beach Festival & Triathlon 2025

Mangaluru: The curtain raiser for the Mangaluru Beach Festival and Mangaluru Triathlon 2025 was inaugurated at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Kodialbail, on December 23.

This significant event commenced with an invocation, followed by a warm welcome from CA M B Shetty, who addressed the gathering and set the tone for the proceedings. The event also featured a presentation by Sabitha Shetty, Founder and Trustee of the Tapasya Foundation, who elaborated on the foundation’s activities and contributions to the community.

District Minister In-charge Gundu Rao formally inaugurated the program by lighting the traditional lamp, accompanied by Member of Parliament Brijesh Chowta and other dignitaries.

In his address, Minister Rao expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I am very happy to take part in the Curtain Raiser event. Last year I missed the main event, but this time, I will try my best to participate.” He emphasized the importance of Mangaluru’s cultural diversity and its reputation for tradition, noting the presence of numerous medical and educational institutions and the linguistic variety within the district.

Minister Rao highlighted the significance of both the Triathlon and the Beach Festival, urging the organizers to prioritize the Triathlon, which he described as a noble endeavor. He underscored the need for a sustained focus on the event, stating, “Every athlete who takes part in this event should be encouraged to participate permanently.” His remarks conveyed a strong sense of responsibility toward the successful execution of these events.

MP Brijesh Chowta echoed the minister’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus on the Triathlon and ensuring that it remains true to its core objectives. He remarked, “I get involved in the event as a citizen of Mangaluru,” reflecting a communal spirit and a commitment to the local initiatives. The first Ironman of Mangaluru, Dr Guru Prasad Bhat, Cyclist Hardik Rai, long distance runners Sulatha Kamat and PA Mohamed were honoured by Hon’ble MP Brijesh Chowta for their achievements on the occasion.

The event was also attended by notable figures, including DC Mullai Muhilan, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, and representatives from IDFC First Bank, among others. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort required to promote and celebrate Mangaluru’s rich cultural and sporting heritage.

In summary, the inauguration of the curtain raiser for the Mangaluru Beach Festival and Mangaluru Triathlon 2025 marks a significant step toward fostering community engagement and promoting sports in the region. The collective efforts of the organizers and local leaders promise to enhance the cultural vibrancy and sporting spirit of Mangaluru in the years to come.



