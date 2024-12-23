Inter-Religious Christmas Celebration 2024: A Harmonious Gathering at Bejai Church

Mangaluru: The spirit of unity, love, and brotherhood was profoundly celebrated on December 20, 2024, with the inter-religious Christmas celebration hosted by St. Francis Xavier Church, Bejai. The event was thoughtfully orchestrated in collaboration with various organizations including the Lions and Leo Club – Bejai Unit, Catholic Sabha – Bejai Unit, the Commission for Justice and Peace, and the Commission for Inter-Religious Dialogue of Bejai Church.

This year’s event brought together representatives from diverse religious backgrounds, exemplifying the essence of communal harmony and understanding. Among the esteemed guests were Mr. Mohammad Kunhi, the State Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka, and the Administrator of Shanthi Prakashana, Mangalore, along with Mr. Dinesh Hegde Ulipadi, a noted Advocate and Social Activist. Their presence underscored the event’s commitment to fostering interfaith dialogue.

The celebration commenced with an inauguration ceremony featuring the dignitaries unveiling the cloth draped over the statue of baby Jesus, a gesture symbolizing the birth of hope and peace. A choir from Lourdes Central School, Bejai further enriched the atmosphere by performing a prayer song that invoked divine blessings upon the gathering. Adding to the cultural richness of the occasion, the hostel students of St. Angela Convent, Bejai, presented a traditional welcome dance, which set a joyous tone for the celebrations.

Mr. Ashok Pinto, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Parishad, along with Mr. Shanon Pinto, Secretary of Inter-Religious Dialogue at Bejai Church, took the initiative to introduce the esteemed guests to the audience, highlighting the importance of the interfaith dialogue and cooperation in today’s society. The guests of honour, in their addresses, emphasized the need for building a society characterized by love, respect, and mutual understanding, echoing the core values espoused by all religions.

Rev. Fr. J.B. Saldanha, the Parish Priest, delivered a heartfelt message reflecting on the true essence of Christmas. He articulated that it is a time of giving, compassion, and the fostering of goodwill among all people, regardless of their faith. Fr. Saldanha’s words resonated deeply with the audience and reinforced the idea that the teachings of Christmas extend beyond the Christian community to embrace all humankind.

Mr. Rohan Sequeira, President of the Catholic Sabha, offered a warm welcome to the gathering, further enhancing the sense of community and togetherness. Mrs. Avita Pinto expressed her gratitude to all those who contributed to the event’s success, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the organizing committees. The event was competently compered by Mr. Godwin Pinto, Coordinator of the 21 Commissions, ensuring a smooth transition between segments of the program.

In a delightful display of talent, children from St. Francis Xavier School captivated the audience with a lively dance performance followed by a skit that added a light-hearted yet profound narrative to the event. Additionally, the ward members of St. Luke’s Church A delivered a unique drama depicting the birth narrative of Jesus, enriching the cultural tapestry of the celebration and reinforcing the centrality of Christmas.

As the event approached its conclusion, the youth members of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) animated the gathering with spirited carol singing. Participants were invited to join in the festivities with joyous dancing alongside individuals dressed as Santa Claus, which further amplified the celebratory atmosphere, leaving attendees feeling uplifted and connected.

The inter-religious Christmas celebration at Bejai Church was not merely an event; it became an inspiring statement of unity amidst diversity. It marked a significant step toward solidarity among communities, illustrating how religious festivals can serve as a platform for fostering mutual respect and deeper connections among varied faiths. As the participants departed, they carried with them the hope of continuing this spirit of togetherness, echoing the profound message that when communities unite in celebration, they pave the way for peace in a diverse society.

The dedicated efforts of all involved ensured that this year’s inter-religious Christmas celebration left an indelible mark, reminding everyone that the true spirit of the season lies not only in celebration but also in acceptance, understanding, and love for one another.

Photo credit: Clanute Cj