Minister Hebbalkar Urges Officials to Prioritize Public Welfare and Resolve Farmer Issues in Udupi

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has directed government officials to prioritize responsible governance and ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes to benefit the common people. Speaking at the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat premises on Friday, Minister Hebbalkar emphasized that the government’s reputation hinges on its ability to deliver tangible benefits to its citizens.

A key focus of the meeting was addressing the challenges faced by farmers in the district. Minister Hebbalkar informed attendees that the state government has allocated ₹8,000 crore in relief funds for farmers impacted by recent heavy rainfall. She assured that the disbursement of these funds would be treated as a priority to ensure timely compensation.

Regarding the Varahi irrigation project, the Minister acknowledged the long-pending issue of compensation for farmers whose lands were acquired for the project. She pledged to expedite the release of necessary funds from the government to address these outstanding payments. Furthermore, recognizing that sections of the project traverse through deemed forest and reserved forest areas, she instructed the Forest Department to expedite the issuance of required clearances.

Minister Hebbalkar also addressed public grievances concerning red stone quarrying permits issued under 3A of the patta land rules. Despite these permits, the Forest Department has reportedly continued to raise objections, hindering construction activities. She directed the Deputy Commissioner to issue notices to relevant department officials and resolve the matter within three days.

Concerns were raised regarding the functionality of check dams constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Sinchai Yojana. The Minister noted that many of these structures fail to effectively retain water due to deficiencies in technical design and the improper allocation of funds. She instructed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to conduct a comprehensive inspection of these sites to identify and rectify the issues.

The Minister emphasized the importance of completing port development projects within the district on schedule. Acknowledging the need for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances for certain projects, she stated that a proposal to establish a State-level CRZ Committee has been submitted to the central government, urging its swift approval.

Taking cognizance of the severity of coastal erosion, Minister Hebbalkar directed the Deputy Commissioner to explore and implement scientific and permanent solutions to protect vulnerable areas.

Addressing the challenges faced by students from North Karnataka pursuing education in Udupi, the Minister highlighted the shortage of accommodation despite students enrolling a month before. She instructed officials to ensure proper management of hostel facilities in all taluk centers to alleviate the inconvenience experienced by students.

Finally, emphasizing the importance of accessible and quality healthcare, Minister Hebbalkar noted the low delivery rates in government hospitals despite the availability of several public-friendly health schemes. This, she attributed to a shortage of gynecologists. She ordered officials to take immediate steps to increase delivery rates in government hospitals and improve overall medical services for the public.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Gururaj Gantihole, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, MLCs S.L. Bhojegowda, Manjunath Bhandari, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji, District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairman Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa, ZP CEO Prateek Boyel, SP Hariram Shankar, and officials from various departments.