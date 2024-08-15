Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Assures Action on Toll Gate Cancellation

Padubidri: Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District Minister In-charge, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, visited the protest site where locals opposed the construction of a toll gate on the Padubidri-Belman-Karkala state highway on August 15.

Minister Hebbalkar received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them of discussing the issue with the concerned ministers and officials.

The minister said that it is not right to construct a toll gate amidst the opposition from locals. It is not possible to pay toll fees twice a day for using the road. She promised to hold talks with the concerned ministers and officials regarding the issue.”

“I am a person who keeps my word. Last month, the closure order of the Brahmavar Agricultural Diploma College was withdrawn. Today, the employees are at peace due to the fulfillment of my promise. Now, regarding the toll gate issue, I am on the side of the people,” said the Minister.

Kaup MLA Suresh Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidya Kumari, SP Dr K Arun, District Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, and leader Prasad Kanchan, Uday Kumar Shetty, Ramesh Kanchan, and others were present.