India is on the right path of development – Kundapur AC K. Maheshchandra during Independence Day Celebrations

Kundapur: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Assistant Commissioner K. Maheshchandra hoisted the National flag at Gandhi Maidan in Kundapur. He emphasized India’s progress, saying, “Our country has grown into the largest democratic country in the world and is on the right path of development.”

Maheshchandra acknowledged the region’s significant contributions to the freedom struggle, including Krishna Math’s Ratha Beedi hosting freedom struggle meetings and Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Udupi and Kundapur. He also recognized writer Dr Shivarama Karantha’s contributions to the freedom movement.

Kundapur MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi, who presided over the function, stressed the importance of working towards making India the best in the world. He emphasized the need for youth and students to understand the country’s situation before and after independence and to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Kodgi also highlighted the need to address ongoing issues like discrimination and work towards harmony for the country’s progress.

The event featured laptop distributions to top-performing students, palm seedlings to farmers, and assistive devices to beneficiaries.

The program was attended by DYSP Belliyappa KU, Tahsildar Shobhalakshmi, EO Shashidhar KG, Municipal Chief Officer Anand J, Social Welfare Department Director Raghavendra Varnikar, Taluk Health Officer Dr Premnand, Fisheries Department Assistant Director Sumalatha, Municipal Council members Devaki Sannayya, Chandrashekhar Khargi, Sandeep Khargi, Santhosh Shetty, Prabhakar V, Sridhar Shergar, Nityananda KG, Veena Bhaskar, Prabhavati Shetty, Shweta Santhosh, Vanitha Billava, and Taluk Youth Services and Sports Department’s Kushumar Shetty.

Tahsildar Shobhalakshmi welcomed the gathering, and Block Education Officer H. Shobha Shetty delivered the vote of thanks. Journalist Chandrashekhar Bijadi compered the programme.