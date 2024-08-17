Minister Rahim Khan Confident of Favourable High Court Verdict for CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: State Urban Development and Hajj Minister Rahim Khan expressed confidence that the High Court verdict, expected on Monday, will favour Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the prosecution permission.

Khan accused the BJP of intentionally hatching a conspiracy against Siddaramaiah using the Governor, similar to their actions in Delhi and Jharkhand. He emphasized that there is no substance in the case against Siddaramaiah. There are no documents or evidence linking the CM to the MUDA case and the BJP’s actions are driven by frustration from their failed rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Khan demanded the removal of the Governor, citing bias towards the BJP. He urged Congress activists to stand behind Siddaramaiah and expose the BJP’s conspiracy. The Cabinet Committee will decide on the next move after the High Court’s verdict on Monday.