BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Demands CM Siddaramaiah’s Resignation Amid MUDA Scam Investigation

Udupi: BJP State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar has called for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, citing the Governor’s sanction for investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Kumar argued that Siddaramaiah should step down and face the law, as three social activists had filed complaints against him, and he failed to provide an explanation when asked by the Governor. He emphasized that Karnataka’s political tradition dictates that the CM should not hold office during the investigation.

Kumar warned that if Siddaramaiah doesn’t resign, protests will be held across the state, and legislators will demonstrate in Bangalore, district, and taluka centers. He cited examples of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, and Yediyurappa, who resigned and faced investigations, and urged Siddaramaiah to do the same to avoid large-scale protests in Karnataka.