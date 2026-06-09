Ministers hail 12 years of PM Modi’s leadership, Viksit Bharat vision

New Delhi: Union ministers on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure and highlighted the government’s achievements in welfare, infrastructure, financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

Taking to social media platform X, the ministers said the past 12 years had ushered in a new era of development, public welfare and citizen-centric governance.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said India established new dimensions in service, good governance and public welfare during the period.

“From Garib Kalyan to women’s empowerment, from farmer welfare to creating new opportunities for the youth, from modern infrastructure to national security, 12 years of service have written a new saga of transformation, progress and self-confidence in every sector,” he said.

Goyal shared an infographic highlighting key achievements of the government across sectors. Over 81 crore people receive free foodgrains every month, while more than 4 crore houses have been sanctioned under the PM Awas Yojana, according to him.

It cited the opening of over 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts for women and the empowerment of rural women through more than 91 lakh self-help groups.

In addition, he highlighted the expansion of metro rail networks to more than 1,100 km across 26 cities, operation of 164 Vande Bharat trains, growth in the number of airports from 74 to 164, and the establishment of over 2.2 lakh startups across the country.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman said the guiding principle of the PM Modi-led government over the past 12 years had been “Jan Seva Se Jan Shakti”.

“Every initiative has aimed to empower citizens through inclusion, innovation and opportunity,” she said.

Sharing data, Sitharaman highlighted financial inclusion efforts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, under which more than 58 crore bank accounts have been opened and deposits have crossed nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

In addition, she referred to the PM SVANidhi scheme, stating that more than Rs 18,600 crore had been disbursed through over 1.15 crore micro-loans to support urban street vendors.

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India had set new benchmarks in development over the past 12 years by placing public welfare at the centre of governance.

He said the government’s commitment to service, good governance and welfare of the poor had brought positive changes to the lives of millions of citizens.

Scindia added that India had moved forward with renewed confidence across sectors, including infrastructure, the digital revolution, women’s empowerment, farmer welfare and global outreach. He said the trust of 140 crore Indians remained the country’s greatest strength and the driving force behind the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Similarly, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri described PM Modi as a leader who viewed power as a means of service rather than privilege.

“Every moment belongs to the country, every effort is for the country, and every resolve is for India’s bright future,” Puri said, adding that the Prime Minister’s discipline, commitment and ability to translate ambitious goals into reality had helped lay the foundation of a self-confident India.

He further stated that millions of citizens viewed him not only as the Prime Minister but also as a guiding force behind the vision of a developed India.