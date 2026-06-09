Noida police take action against 501 amid crackdown on public drinking

Noida: Continuing the major enforcement drive against the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances in public places, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have taken legal action against 501 violators, officials said on Tuesday.

The Noida Zone Police mentioned that 501 people were identified and legal action was taken against them. During the operation, action was taken under Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The operation was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh and was supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Saad Miya Khan, and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh supervised the campaign.

Earlier on June 7, officials said that legal action was taken against 366 people for public drinking.

The Central Noida Zone police identified and took legal action against 366 violators.

According to police officials, the drive was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh and supervised by DCP (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh.

Action was taken under Section 292 of the BNS against 366 individuals found drinking in public areas. Police stated that consuming alcohol in public can disrupt law and order and disturb public peace; therefore, such incidents are being closely monitored.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate has clarified that this drive against public drinking will continue. The police have appealed to citizens to adhere to regulations in public spaces and cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Officials stated that such enforcement actions would continue to ensure peace in the city and provide a safe environment for the general public.

Earlier on January 6, 125 individuals were arrested during a special operation carried out in different parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The crackdown was jointly conducted by police teams from the Sector-63 and Ecotech-3 police stations with the objective of curbing substance abuse in public spaces, maintaining law and order, and ensuring a safer environment for residents and visitors.

According to police officials, the operation was carried out across several public locations, including markets, roads, parks and other crowded areas where people were found consuming alcohol and intoxicants in violation of the law.

During the special drive, the Sector-63 police station took legal action against 72 individuals who were allegedly found consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances in public places.

Similarly, the Ecotech-3 police station initiated action against 53 people for similar violations.

As a result of the coordinated operation, a total of 125 individuals faced legal proceedings across the jurisdictions of the two police stations.