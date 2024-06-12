Ministers who will take oath with Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: A total of 24 ministers will take oath along with N. Chandrababu Naidu, who will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

There are 20 ministers from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), three from Jana Sena and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following is the list of ministers: Nara Lokesh, Pawan Kalyan, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, Kollu Ravindra, Nadendla Manohar, P. Narayana, Vangalapudi Anitha, Satya Kumar Yadav, Nimmala Rama Naidu, NMd Farooq, Anam Ramanarayan Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthsaradhi, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Kandula Durgesh, Gummadi Sandhyarani, BC Jardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetti Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy.

Meanwhile, lakhs of people from various parts of Andhra Pradesh have descended here to attend the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu and his Council of Ministers.

Leaders, workers and supporters of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have gathered at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport here since early morning.

The huge turnout led to massive traffic jams on the Vijayawada-Gannavaram highway. All the internal roads connecting to the highway were flooded with hundreds of buses, cars and other vehicles.

About five kilometres long traffic jam was witnessed on the highway. Many people, caught in traffic jams, were seen alighting from their vehicles and heading towards the venue on foot.

Cultural programmes began in the morning to entertain the audience, who had started arriving in the early hours of the day.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Chandrababu Naidu at 11.27 a.m.