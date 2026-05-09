Minors assaulted in Chhattisgarh, MP; accused absconding

Bhopal/Raipur: Two gruesome and shameful incidents of sexual assault on children have recently come to light in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, once again raising serious concerns about the safety of innocent minors. ​

Both cases have shaken the communities involved, and in each instance, the accused remain at large, intensifying public outrage and fear.​

In Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, an eight-year-old third-grade student was subjected to a horrific assault while she had gone to gather mangoes near her home. ​

A middle-aged man from the same village allegedly took advantage of the situation, assaulted the child, and fled, said police sources. ​

The girl’s condition worsened upon returning home, and her family immediately informed the police. A case was registered under stringent penal provisions, and the victim was taken for medical examination. ​

The administration has assured strict action, though the accused is still at large.​

In another disturbing case reported from Madhya Pradesh, an eight-year-old girl admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College for treatment was sexually assaulted inside a hospital bathroom. ​

The accused, himself a patient, allegedly followed the child into the bathroom and committed the act before escaping. ​

The terrified child narrated the ordeal to her mother, leading to chaos in the hospital premises. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and began examining CCTV footage to trace the accused. ​

Authorities have identified him during preliminary investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest him.​

Both incidents have sparked widespread anger and anxiety among parents and residents, highlighting the vulnerability of children even in places presumed to be safe. ​

Officials have promised swift and strict action, but the fact that the perpetrators remain at large has left communities unsettled and demanding stronger measures to ensure justice and child safety.​