‘Mismatch’: Pawan Khera raises doubt over ‘slow’ data updation on EC website

New Delhi: As soon as the Congress trailed in Haryana, according to early trends, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday expressed concern over the “slow updation” of voting data on the Election Commission (EC) website.

Talking to IANS, Khera claimed that even after 11-12 rounds of counting, the EC’s website still shows figures from the 5-6th round.

“Why this mismatch? Why aren’t channels, journalists, and reporters showing the counting from their centres as usual,” Khera questioned.

Similar concerns were echoed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who alleged potential administrative pressure.

The Congress leader took to his social media platform X, stating: “Like the Lok Sabha results, the election trends in Haryana are also being deliberately shared slowly on the Election Commission’s website. Is the BJP trying to put pressure on the administration @ECISVEEP?”

The Congress leaders claimed that the EC’s website was showing slower updates than the actual vote counting, raising doubts about the “transparency” of the process in Haryana.

As per the EC data, the BJP was leading on 48 seats. However, Congress secured 36 seats till this report was filed.

Among the heavyweight candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in his Ladwa seat of Kurukshetra district while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency of Rohtak district.

According to early trends, BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from the Ambala Cantt seat while INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead in his Ellenabad constituency.

In the 2019 Assembly elections in the state, the BJP won 40 seats, the Congress secured 31 and the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP grabbed 10 seats. BJP and Dushyant Chautala’s party joined hands to form the government in the state. However, their alliance broke down when Nayab Singh Saini became the state chief minister, six months ago.