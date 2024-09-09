Missing Udupi Student Found in Kerala’s Palghat

Udupi: Arya, a 13-year-old student from Brahmavar Handadi Barakur Road, who went missing on Sunday while on his way to Kadiyali Coaching Center, has been found safe at Palghat Railway Station in Kerala.

Arya, an 8th-standard student, had left for Akash Coaching Institute in Kadiyali but failed to return home, prompting his family to file a missing person’s case at the Udupi Women’s Police Station.

Investigations led by the Udupi police revealed that Arya had traveled to Kerala by train from Indrali Railway Station. CCTV footage showed him boarding the train, and further inquiries revealed that he was taken into custody by the Palghat Railway Police for traveling without a ticket.

A team of Udupi police has left for Palghat to bring Arya back home, reuniting him with his relieved family.