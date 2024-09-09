Thousands Flock to Harihara for Annual Jatra Mahotsav of Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Health

Harihara, Davanagere: The Annual Feast of Harihara Matha, also known as the “Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary”, was celebrated enthusiastically at the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Harihara. Devotees from across Karnataka and beyond gathered to witness the grand event.

The feast commemorates the miraculous discovery of the statue of Our Lady of Health by a non-Christian devotee, who was saved from drowning in the River Tungabhadra. The shrine has since become a revered pilgrimage site, attracting people of all faiths.

The celebrations began with flag hoisting on August 30, followed by novenas, recitation of the Rosary, and floral homage. The feast day, September 8, saw multiple Eucharistic celebrations in various languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, English, and Konkani.

A solemn procession was held in the evening, with a chariot decorated with Chrysanthemum flowers, which was blessed by Rev. Fr George K. A. and taken through the streets of Harihara. Thousands of devotees received blessings and special graces from Mother Mary.

The conveners, Rev. Fr Roshan Pinto and Rev. Fr Alvin Stanislaus, along with other priests and religious sisters, ensured the success of the feast. Rev. Fr George K. A. thanked all those involved in making the event a grand success.

The celebrations will conclude with Eucharistic celebrations on September 9 for the intentions of the local people.