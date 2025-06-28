MLA Dr Bharat Shetty Inaugurates Power Loom Cloth Production Unit in Adyar

Mangaluru: The New Power Loom Cloth Production Unit was inaugurated at Ambedkar Bhavan, Adyar Padavu, under the joint initiative of Adyar Gram Panchayat and Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management on June 27.

The new Power Loom Cloth Production Unit was formally inaugurated by the MLA of Mangaluru North Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty, along with MLC Manjunath Bhandary.

The program was presided over by Abdul Jaleel, President of Adyar Gram Panchayat. The event saw the participation of panchayat members, representatives of local organizations, and residents of the community.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr S S Injaganeri, Principal of Sahyadri College. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bharath Shetty emphasized that the establishment of the Power Loom Unit would significantly enhance local industrial opportunities and pave the way for women’s empowerment through self-reliance.

MLC Manjunath Bhandary highlighted the importance of this inauguration as a crucial step towards the development of rural-based industries. Presiding over the event, Mr. Jaleel mentioned that the Panchayat has now actively engaged in contributing to the inclusive development of all sections of society.

The program came to an end with a vote of thanks by Dr. Vishal Samartha. The program was compered by Prof. Padmanabha B.