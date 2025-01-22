MLA Yashpal Suvarna’s Vindictive Politics Not Good for Udupi’s Development – Ex-MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: In a pointed critique of current political dynamics in Udupi, former MLA Raghupathi Bhat has voiced his concerns regarding the conduct of Yashpal Suvarna, the sitting MLA from Udupi. Bhat’s remarks, made during a press conference held in Udupi, underscore a growing discontent with what he describes as Suvarna’s “vindictive politics,” which he believes is detrimental to the development of the region.

Bhat, who has an extensive political history in Udupi, emphasized that his disagreements with political opponents have always been rooted in policy and ideology, rather than personal vendettas. “I have been in politics for a long time and have contested against Congress MLAs like U.R. Sabhapathi and Pramod Madhwaraj. We have all been involved in political rivalries but never resorted to personal attacks or interference with each other’s businesses,” he stated, reflecting on the decorum that he believes should characterize political competition.

The former MLA expressed his disappointment at what he perceives as a lack of gratitude and respect from Suvarna, particularly given Bhat’s role in Suvarna’s political ascent. “A person with gratitude would not behave in this manner. Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty treats former MLA Lalaji with respect. However, everyone knows how Yashpal Suvarna has been treating me, despite my contributions to the party,” Bhat remarked, highlighting the contrast in political decorum he observes among his peers.

Bhat went on to allege that Suvarna’s actions have not only been personally hurtful but have also adversely affected his business interests. “When I was part of the party, everyone knew how Suvarna behaved. He has been making personal attacks against me and causing trouble for my business,” he asserted, indicating that the political rivalry has crossed professional boundaries.

Reflecting on his history with Suvarna, Bhat recounted, “My role in Yashpal Suvarna’s growth is well-known to the people of Udupi. In 2004, when I contested the elections, Yashpal Suvarna supported rebel candidate Sudhakar Shetty. At that time, Suvarna was accused in the Bethala case, and I supported him and brought him into the party.” He detailed the various roles he facilitated for Suvarna within the party, including nominations to key positions such as the Nagara Sabha and the Fish Marketing Federation.

Despite his past alliances and support for Suvarna, Bhat’s disillusionment has led him to make significant political decisions. “When Suvarna contested the assembly elections, I worked with him for 40 days. Today, I have left the BJP and decided to contest as an independent candidate because of Suvarna’s actions. He has caused me mental distress and disappointment,” Bhat explained, emphasizing the personal toll of the political fallout.

Bhat further criticized Suvarna’s public demeanor, stating, “MLA Yashpal always insults me in public programs. This is not the character of a good MLA. Such behavior is not right. I have also contributed to their personal growth. A person should not be so ungrateful. There should be some gratitude. This kind of politics did not exist in Udupi’s politics.” His comments reflect a broader concern about the erosion of civility and respect in political discourse.

The former MLA also pointed to the impact of political rivalries on Udupi’s development, claiming that his initiatives have faced obstruction due to political motivations. “In my tenure, they have obstructed my projects for political reasons, which has become a major hurdle for Udupi’s development. I raised my voice about the people’s problems related to Mahalakshmi Bank, but I did not make any allegations against the MLA Yashpal. That should not be done, as it would lead to partiality. Keeping that aside, they created an issue in the assembly about my society,” Bhat alleged, highlighting the complexities of governance in a politically charged environment.

As Udupi navigates its political landscape, the tensions between Bhat and Suvarna serve as a microcosm of the challenges facing the region. The former MLA’s candidacy as an independent candidate may signal a shift in the local political dynamics, as constituents seek leaders who prioritize development over personal grievances. Bhat’s statements reflect not only his grievances but also a call for a return to more principled and respectful political engagement in Udupi, which he believes is essential for the region’s progress.