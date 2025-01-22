CODP Conducts Comprehensive Training on Government Schemes and Entitlements

Mangalore: The Christan Outreach Development Program (CODP), in collaboration with KROSS Bangalore and under the auspices of Misereor Germany, successfully conducted a two-day training program focused on Government Schemes and Entitlements. This initiative, designed for the staff and Okkoota representatives from four organizations—CODP Mangalore, SAMPADA Udupi, KIDS Puttur, and DKRDS Belthangady—was held on January 22-23, 2025, at CODP’s Mother Teresa Hall.

The training program was inaugurated by Mrs. Manjula John, President of the MAANINI State Federation, who performed the traditional lighting of the lamp. The ceremonial address was delivered by Fr. Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP, who emphasized the importance of understanding government schemes for effective community service.

Resource persons for the training included Mr. Stanley Fernandes, Coordinator of SAMPADA, and Mrs. Mary Fedrick Dias, Senior Labor Inspector from the Regional Labor Department. They provided valuable insights on various government initiatives aimed at enhancing social welfare and entitlements for marginalized communities.

Mrs. Jacintha Crasta extended a warm welcome to all participants, while Mr. Anthony Nazareth delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all involved. The program was expertly compered by Mrs. Vani Poojary, ensuring a smooth flow of events throughout the two days.

This training initiative not only aims to equip the participating organizations with critical knowledge regarding government schemes but also fosters collaboration and communication among them, ultimately benefiting the communities they serve.