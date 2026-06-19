MLAs involved in cross-voting will not be spared, says K’taka BJP chief; seeks meeting with Nitin Nabin

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Friday said the party has taken the issue of cross-voting by some BJP MLAs in the Legislative Council elections seriously and warned that those responsible would face disciplinary action. He also sought a meeting with the party’s National President Nitin Nabin over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said he had sought an appointment with the BJP national president to discuss the developments surrounding the June 18 Legislative Council elections and the prevailing political situation in Karnataka.

Vijayendra claimed that cross-voting had occurred in both alliance parties, alleging that six to seven votes from JD(S) legislators and four to five votes from BJP legislators had not gone in favour of the alliance candidate.

“We have certain information regarding who might have played games during the election. I have requested an appointment with the national president and will brief him on the cross-voting issue and the current political situation in the state. Those who have betrayed the party will be dealt with seriously,” he said.

Vijayendra asserted that BJP legislators who won elections on the party symbol and later indulged in cross-voting would not be spared. While declining to reveal specific details, he said the party possessed information about those involved and would take the matter to its logical conclusion.

“We are a national party and there is a limit to everything. Party workers are pained by these developments. If BJP MLAs have indulged in such acts, the party will certainly draw a line and take action,” he said.

Referring to the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Vijayendra said the alliance had jointly decided to field a third candidate in the Council polls following discussions with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He revealed that Kumaraswamy had approached him about 10 days before the election, urging the alliance to put up a strong contest instead of allowing the Congress an easy victory.

“After consulting our national leadership, I conveyed our support for fielding a candidate and fighting together. The intention of both BJP and JD(S) was to secure the victory of the third candidate,” he said.

He said Kumaraswamy was deeply hurt by the outcome and described the cross-voting as an insult not only to JD(S) but also to the BJP. “If BJP legislators have betrayed the JD(S) candidate, it amounts to betraying the BJP as well,” he said.

Vijayendra also acknowledged that internal differences within the party had been visible for some time but maintained that the BJP leadership would address the issue firmly. “Before being the state president, I am a party worker. We are serious about this development and will take it to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Rejecting suggestions that the BJP was intimidated by the political strategies of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Vijayendra said the party remained confident of confronting its political opponents. “There is no question of fearing anyone. BJP has a strong organisation and dedicated workers. We will face every challenge politically,” he added.

Responding to questions about attempts by some insiders to weaken his position within the party, Vijayendra said no one could alter another person’s destiny. “I am a BJP worker, the state president and the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The appropriate message will be delivered through the party mechanism,” he said.

It can be recalled that all five Congress candidates in the fray for the Karnataka Legislative Council emerged victorious, the BJP secured two seats, but its NDA partner, the JD(S), lost.



