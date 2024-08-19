MLC Manjunath Bhandary Calls for Governor’s Resignation

Udupi: MLC Manjunath Bhandary, KPCC Working President, demanded the resignation of the Governor, accusing him of acting like a “puppet of the BJP” by granting permission for prosecution in a private complaint against Siddaramaiah within 24 hours. He made this statement at a press conference at the Congress Bhavan on August 19.

Bhandary criticized the Governor for sidelining the Lokayukta report on H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shashikala Jolle, Murugesh Nirani, and Janardhan Reddy for months while acting swiftly on the complaint against Siddaramaiah. He advised the Governor to protect the dignity of the office and not turn the Raj Bhavan into a political hub.

Bhandary urged the Governor to uphold democracy and the Constitution, rather than succumbing to BJP pressure and acting like a politician. He suggested that if the Governor wanted to be a politician, he should resign and enter politics again.

Several Congress leaders including Former MP K Jayaprakash Hegde, DCC President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, party leaders Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Prasadraraj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Udaykumar Shetty Muniyalu, Harish Kini, Bhaskar Rao Kidyooru, Annayya Sheryagar, Keerti Shetty, and Prakyat Shetty were present in the press meet.