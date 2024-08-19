BJP’s Attempt to Tarnish Siddaramaiah’s Reputation Will Fail – Former Minister JP Hegde

Udupi: Former Minister K. Jayaprakash Hegde stated that the BJP’s attempt to tarnish the reputation of Siddaramaiah, a politician with a four-decade-long clean record, will not succeed. He made this statement at a press conference at the Udupi Congress Bhavan on Monday.

Hegde questioned the Governor’s decision to grant permission for a private complaint against Siddaramaiah when the Lokayukta report is still pending against Kumaraswamy, Shashikala Jolle, Nirani, and Reddy. He assured that the Congress party will fight against this legally and politically across the state.

Hegde also criticized a former BJP minister from Udupi, who has a corruption case against him, for asking Siddaramaiah to resign in the name of morality. He wondered how someone facing an inquiry could question Siddaramaiah’s morality.

Several Congress leaders, including MLC Manjunath Bhandary, DCC President Ashok Kumar Kodavooru, party leaders Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Prasadraraj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Udaykumar Shetty Muniyalu, Harish Kini, Bhaskar Rao Kidyooru, Annayya Sheryagar, Keerti Shetty, and Prakyat Shetty were present in the press meet.