Mluru Intl Airport Bags Awards for Environment Excellence, Procurement & Supply Chain

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MgIA) distinguished itself by bringing home two national awards of repute over the weekend. While the first award was for ongoing efforts at environmental excellence, the second award was for professionalism in procurement and supply chain. These distinct awards underline the airport’s endeavour outlined in the Vision 2025 statement to make it the safest, most secure, customer friendly and eco-friendly aviation hub.

Greentech Foundation, New Delhi conferred MgIA with the 23rd Greentech Environment Excellence Award 2023 at Sonmarg in Jammu & Kashmir. This award is a reflection of efforts made by the airport in the overall environment and sustainability functions. The award recognizes exemplary contributions by individuals, teams, units, regions, projects, organizations and honours them for their contributions, commitment, professionalism, and actions that positively impact the environment.

This could be by way of helping to improve the management of natural resources, demonstrating new ways to tackle climate change, or raising awareness of emerging environmental challenges. The awards serve as an inspiration for transformative action, business excellence and environment management across the world. Mr. Shridhar Mahavarkar from the environment and sustainability team of the airport received the award from Mr. N Sridhar, CMD, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

The techno-commercial (TC) team of the airport doubled this joy with a rich haul of recognition at the ISM India conference and CPO Award 2023 held in Mumbai. MgIA submitted nominations under four categories and bagged first place in excellence in suppliers’ relationship management. MgIA also bagged a runner-up award in Outstanding Leader in Procurement (Mr. Mahesh Bundel, head TC), Excellence in Procurement Transformation and cross-functional collaboration at this event.