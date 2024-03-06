Modi Ka Parivar campaign: BJP shares video to connect with people



New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with running ‘Mein Hoon Modi Ka Parivar’ social media campaign, has started to connect with the people of the country.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared over a minute video, stating what does a family mean and why only 140 crore people of the country are PM Modi’s family.

This video details how the Prime Minister has taken care of the well-being of the people, respected them, celebrated festivals like Rakhi and Diwali with them and held Mann ki Baat.

Meanwhile, the BJP at its official X handle shared Prime Minister Modi’s photo along with ‘Mein Hoon Modi Ka Parivar’ hashtag, saying “Har Kisi Se Apnapan, Har Kisi Se Sarokar, Tabhi to 140 Crore Deshvaasi Hain Modi Ka Parivar” (Affiliation with everyone, concern for everyone, that is why 140 crore countrymen are PM Modi’s family).

BJP leaders and workers are sharing about it on their social media handles to reach out to each and every person of the country.

The BJP is running ‘Mein Hoon Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign from March 4 to protest RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s remarks against Prime Minister Modi.