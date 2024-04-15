Modi’s guarantee works outside India too, says EAM Jaishankar on bringing back Indians from seized ship in Iran



Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday expressed full confidence in bringing back the 17 Indian crew members on board the cargo ship seized by Iran, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee works not just within the country but also outside.

“It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s free guarantee that whenever you are in trouble outside, the Indian government is there to take care of you,” Jaishankar told media persons here.

Jaishankar added: “We have shown it in Ukraine, Sudan and also repeatedly during the Covid pandemic.”

Taking up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries, the EAM spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday.

“We are making the point to the government of Iran that they should be released and not detained,” he said.

Jaishankar further stated that there is follow-up done by the Indian embassy and authorities of Iran. “I am getting some reports but I want my embassy people to go there and meet the Indian crew. That is my first point of satisfaction,” he mentioned.

“I am quite prepared. My counterpart in Iran was responsive and assured he would understand the situation and help,” he said.

The EAM admitted tough times ahead due to the current geopolitical scenario.

“When I look at the international situation as a Foreign Minister, today, we have one conflict in Ukraine, one conflict in Israel and Gaza. We are looking for tension in the Red Sea area in the Arabian Sea area. We are having challenges in the Indo-Pacific, a lot of challenges on the boundaries of different countries in Asia.

“For such a period we need an experienced leader, we need a leader with global understanding, who has global respect and that is Prime Minister Modi,” he explained.

Jaishankar said that he has come to Bengaluru to assert the significance behind electing Prime Minister Modi again.

“How firmly we have countered the challenge of cross terrorism… It is not like it used to be in the UPA government when we just expected it and were helpless. Today if there is cross-border terrorism, there is a strong reply to it,” he said.

“Our global standing and prestige has changed, you can see how we chaired the G20, how we helped several countries during the Covid pandemic by sending them the vaccines, how we looked after the Indians and rescued them through operations.”

“Today we are seen as a Vishwa Bandhu. Our global prestige is very high. We executed the G20 very well. We want to emerge as a civilisational power. Whether it is countering terrorism or safeguarding the border, we are taking strong positions. The posture of the Modi government has been very clear from 2014 onwards,” Jaishankar said.

He stated that BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ is also a pathway for the next 25 years to create a Viksit Bharat.



