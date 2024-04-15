‘Muller Fetal Med 2024: Pioneering Insights and Celebrating Milestones in Fetal Medicine’

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, marked a significant milestone in its history with the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the MBBS Course. As part of this celebration, the Department of Radio-Diagnosis and the Fetal Medicine Unit of Obstetrics and Gynaecology organized “Muller Fetal Med” – a one-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) event on April 14, 2024, at the Decennial Memorial 2nd floor Knowledge Centre.

The event commenced at 9:30 am with an inaugural session featuring star speakers Dr B S Rama Murthy (Srinivasa VLS scanning Centre, Bengaluru) and Dr Rachitha Rama Murthy. Dr Ram Shenoy Basti Prof. and HOD Dept of Radio Diagnosis served as the Organising Chairman, with Dr H B Suresh Prof. Dept of Radio Diagnosis as the Co-chairman. Organizing Secretaries included Dr Mahesh Asst Prof. Dept of Radio Diagnosis and Dr Prathima Prabhu Asst Prof. Dept of OBGYN & Specialist in Fetal Medicine and High-Risk Pregnancy.

Faculty and Post Graduates from the Department of Radio-Diagnosis and OBGY actively participated in the program, highlighting the collaborative and innovative spirit of the institution. The event was graced by esteemed patrons, including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI; Rev Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC; Rev Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH; Rev Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH; and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC.

The esteemed gathering was welcomed by Dr Mahesh setting the tone for an enriching day ahead.

The Chief Guest Dr Vasanthi Shetty, Veteran Practitioner and senior Gynecologist of Mangalore delivered enlightening speech, setting the tone for the scientific sessions that followed throughout the day. Her comments were ‘in a short span of time from mere clinical observations which she only had she could tell about the condition of the foetus but now technology has advanced more so rapidly that an array of specialist are available for the care of mother and child’.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, graced the occasion with his insightful words on the advancements in medical science and the college’s unwavering commitment to holistic healthcare. In an anecdote, he stressed the importance of peace that could bring about true joy in living, the same with advanced technology being only a treating instrument and not that which should kill or harm from womb to tomb. He also wished the gathered a happy Ambedkar Jayanthi.

Dr B S Rama Murthy (Srinivasa VLS scanning Centre, Bengaluru) was felicitated during the inaugural for his knowledge of his profession and being a humble soul by the dignitaries on the dias. His bio sketch was read by Dr H.B. Suresh Prof and former Head Dept of Radio-Diagnosis.

The CME featured a series of scientific sessions conducted by renowned experts in the field. Throughout the day, attendees were treated to a series of enlightening scientific sessions on various topics. These included discussions on the latest ISUOG Guidelines for CNS & Heart, the complexities of autoimmune diseases in pregnancy, the significance of the 3 vessel trachea view, and insights into the Transposition-malposition spectrum. The sessions also delved into more specialized topics such as First trimester Fetal Echo advancements and a Live Demo showcasing Anomaly Scan & Fetal Echo views based on the latest guidelines and protocol.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of sponsors like GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., who not only sponsored the event but also arranged for USG machines for live demonstrations. Other sponsors included Anduson Lab, Life Cell Diagnostics, Medialogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., St Ann’s Medical Book House, and Evutech Software Pvt. Ltd.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Prathima Prabhu acknowledging the efforts of all involved in making the CME a resounding success. The event was expertly hosted by departments of Radio Diagnosis, Obstetrics and Gynecology and unit of Fetal Medicine and neonatal care, who ensured a seamless flow of activities throughout the day.



