‘Moment of pride’, UNESCO’s inscription of Diwali draws cross-party applause

New Delhi: Leaders across party lines on Wednesday welcomed the inclusion of Diwali — one of India’s foremost cultural and spiritual festivals — in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, calling it a “commendable” step and a moment of pride for the country.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India’s Diwali, were examined during the week-long key session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari termed the move “very commendable”.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari said, “Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s cultural heritage has received global recognition. This goodwill reflects how our cultural heritage is a strong pillar of the nation, and under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, it has been firmly showcased to the world. For this reason, India is now emerging globally as a country with positive leadership and as a driver of progressive growth.”

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande also welcomed the development and told IANS, “This is a good thing and is welcome because Diwali is a very important festival in India, and it has been included in UNESCO’s list. We feel very proud of this.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, speaking to IANS, said, “Our festival should be celebrated across the world. Every Indian would want Diwali to be celebrated everywhere across the globe.”

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal also welcomed the move and said that the inclusion would further strengthen India’s cultural presence on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Bansal said, “After festivals like Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja, Garba and Yoga, now our Diwali also holds great significance. Diwali has been included in UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage. For this, the Prime Minister of India has congratulated and appreciated the central government. This recognition will have multiple benefits, including the inclusion of Diwali in UNESCO’s list, which will strengthen India’s cultural presence globally, promote research on Diwali and increase awareness about it.”