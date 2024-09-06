Monti Fest: St Ann’s Church Thottam Hosts Organic Vegetable Market to Support Local Farmers

Udupi: In celebration of Monti Fest, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Eid Milad, St Ann’s Church Thottam in Malpe has organized a two-day organic vegetable market on September 6 and 7. The market aims to promote local farmers by allowing them to sell their homegrown, organic produce directly to consumers without middlemen or brokers.

Farmers from nearby areas, including Thottam, Tenkanidiyur, Badanidiyur, and Malpe, have grown their vegetables using organic manure. The market has attracted members from neighboring churches, who have purchased fresh, pure organic vegetables.

The Catholic Sabha Organization of Thottam Temple and the local Sarvadharma Samanvaya Samiti have collaborated on this initiative. Consumers can buy vegetables directly from farmers at competitive prices, with cash transactions only. The market encourages customers to bring environmentally friendly bags.

In the spirit of Monti Fest, a family feast, the St. Vincent De Paul Society will assist poor families within the church jurisdiction by providing them with necessary items to celebrate the feast.

Fr Denis Dsa, Parish Priest of St Ann’s Church, emphasized the connection between Ganesh Chaturthi, Monti Fest, and environmental conservation. By supporting local farmers, the church encourages organic farming and provides consumers with quality produce without intermediaries.

Gopal K, a farmer from Badanidiyur, expressed gratitude to the organizers, saying, “I’ve been growing organic vegetables for years, but I wasn’t getting a fair price. This market has given me a good price for my produce, and I appreciate the opportunity to sell locally.”