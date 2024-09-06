Udupi City Council Members Advocate for Reduced Water Rates and Taxes

Udupi: A general meeting of the Udupi City Council was held on September 6, presided over by President Prabhakar Poojary. The meeting saw discussions on various issues.

Member Sundar Kalmadi raised concerns about the increased drinking water bill, causing trouble for the public. A decision was made to review and reduce the rate and tax.

The council urged the collection of Rs. 1.22 crore in outstanding water bills from gram panchayats.

A resolution was passed to provide free drinking water to government degree colleges within the city council limits.

The council discussed several cases of illegal construction including a hotel built near a mosque and a building in Shiribeedu Ward encroaching on the road. The municipal commissioner assured action against these constructions.

The council decided to take action against the police for seizing a JCB machine meant for demolishing an illegal shed in Kakkunje Ward.

Member Vijaya Kodavooru reminded the council about the promised Rs 10 crore special grant and compensation for sea erosion and rain damage. However, no grants have been received yet.

Executive Engineer Durgaprasad reported losses of Rs 2.23 crore in 2023 and Rs 2.61 crore in 2024 due to damage to bridges and roads. A proposal has been submitted to the government for compensation.

Member Krishnarao Kodancha demanded action against officials supporting illegal constructions.

Member Harish Shetty alleged misuse of power by the municipal commissioner in calling a tender for road work without his knowledge. The commissioner apologized and cancelled the tender.

Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan questioned MPs about the bridge’s construction. MP Kota Srinivas Poojari assured that work will be completed this month, and the Santhekatte Underpass work will be finished by March 2025.



