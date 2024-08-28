Monti Phest: A Rich Heritage of South Canara

The celebration of the Birth of Mary, known as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary or fondly known as Monti Phest, holds significant cultural, religious, and social importance in South Canara, Karnataka. This region, with its rich tapestry of traditions and diverse communities, observes this feast with great reverence and enthusiasm. The celebration not only reflects the deep-rooted Christian faith of the local population but also serves as a unifying event that fosters community and family spirit and cultural identity. Let me explore the historical, religious, and social relevance of the celebration, examining its impact on the local community and family and its role in preserving cultural heritage.

Historical Context

The celebration of the Birth of Mary has its origins in the early Christian church, with the first recorded feast occurring in the 7th century. The feast is celebrated on September 8th and is rooted in the belief that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was born to actively participate in the salvation to humanity. In South Canara, the Christian community, primarily composed of Catholics, has embraced this celebration as a significant event in their liturgical calendar.

The arrival of Christianity in South Canara can be traced back to the Portuguese missionaries in the 16th century. They played a crucial role in establishing the faith in the region, leading to the construction of churches and the establishment of Christian communities. The celebration of the Birth of Mary became an integral part of the religious practices of these communities, symbolizing hope, purity, and maternal love.

The Nativity of Our Lady or the birthday of our beloved Mother Mary, also called “Monthi Phest” by the Mangalorean Catholic community is also celebrated as a harvest festival like the ‘onam’ of Kerala, ‘Pongal’ of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

As per the local history, “Monthi Phest” has its origin in 1763 in Farangipet on the outskirts of Mangalore. Here, Fr Joachin Miranda, a Goan Catholic priest of secular credentials, who lived around 250 years ago, started this practice on top of a hill, on the northern bank of the Nethravati River where lies an ancient place called Monte Moriano.

It is also known as Mount of Mary. Oral history goes to state that the Nativity festival of Our Lady was first celebrated at Monte Moriano to coincide with the annual feast of the church. The term ‘Monthi’ has been derived from the word ‘Monte’ and over the years has been modified to be known as ‘Monthi Phest’.

Religious Significance

The Birth of Mary is celebrated with various religious observances, including Mass, prayers, and processions. The liturgical significance of this feast lies in its emphasis on Mary’s role in the salvation narrative. As the mother of Jesus, Mary is venerated for her obedience and faith, making her birth a moment of joy and gratitude for Christians.

In South Canara, churches are adorned with flowers and lights, and special prayers are offered to honour Mary. The faithful participate in novenas leading up to the feast, reflecting on her virtues and seeking her intercession. This period of prayer and reflection fosters a deeper spiritual connection among the community members, reinforcing their faith and commitment to Christian values.

Cultural Celebrations

The celebration of the Birth of Mary in South Canara is marked by vibrant cultural festivities that showcase the region’s rich heritage. Traditional music and home-grown vegetable food play a significant role in the celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere that brings people together.

1. Processions and Community Gatherings

One of the most notable aspects of the celebration is the grand processions held in various towns and villages. These processions often feature beautifully decorated statues of Infant Mary, carried by the faithful through the streets. Participants sing hymns and offer flowers, creating a sense of unity and shared purpose. The processions serve as a public expression of faith, allowing the community to come together in celebration.

2. Traditional Hymns

Hymns are integral to the celebrations, with local Choirs leading traditional hymns that honour Mary. Some of the traditional hymns are – Sakkad Sangatha Mellya, Moriyek Hogolsiaan, Ballok Moriye Amche Raniy, Naman Naman Monthi mayie, Aaz Zalmali Mori Zalmali, Naval Vorthavalam and there are many more which makes the celebration devotional.

3. Culinary Traditions

Food plays a central role in the celebrations, with families preparing special dishes to mark the occasion. Traditionally, on Monthi phest day the mature branches of paddy corn on the stalk are brought to the church. They are blessed and offered to the congregation. The blessed stalk of new corn is taken home. The de-husked corn is powdered and mixed with milk, or a special dish made of coconut milk; it could be even payasam. It is taken with a great sense of reverence. Seven to nine varieties of vegetables are cooked for the festive meal. It is a family feast and therefore all the members of the family sit together on the floor, pray together, and prayerfully drink the new corn. The eldest member of the family leads the family and after the prayer gives the new corn (Novem) to the youngest member of the family.

Strengthening Family Bonds

The festivities encourage all members of the family to come together. This inclusivity helps to break down barriers and fosters mutual respect and understanding among the family members. The shared experience of celebration creates lasting memories and strengthens family ties.

A Feast that Empowers Women

Mary is often seen as a symbol of strength and empowerment for women. The celebration serves as an opportunity to honour women in the community, recognizing their contributions and roles within families and society. Mary played an important role in the salvation history, and she was present with the disciples at the beginning of the Church. Her role in the early Church cannot be sidelined. The feast therefore invites women to play an important role in the Church.

Challenges and Adaptations

While the celebration of the Birth of Mary remains a cherished tradition in South Canara, it faces challenges in the modern context. Urbanization, globalization, and changing social dynamics have impacted the way these celebrations are observed.

Preserving Traditions

As younger generations become more influenced by global culture, there is a risk of traditional practices being overshadowed. Efforts are being made by community leaders and organizations to preserve the cultural aspects of the celebration, ensuring that they remain relevant and engaging for younger audiences. We find today celebration of Monti Phest wherever there are Mangalorean’s, be it India or overseas.

A Rich Heritage of South Canara

The celebration of the Birth of Mary in South Canara is a multifaceted event that encompasses religious devotion, cultural expression, and family unity. It serves as a reminder of the values of faith, community, and love that are central to the Christian tradition. As the region continues to evolve, the celebration remains a vital part of its cultural identity, fostering connections among individuals and communities. We live in a complex world. Divorces and separation, infights, and rivalry among family members are normal today. Family members don’t come together and significantly the gap is widened. Lack of communication among the members of the family has led to varied problems. The celebration of the birth of Mary could be a beacon of hope to our families. By embracing both tradition and modernity, the celebration of the Birth of Mary will continue to thrive, enriching the lives of those who participate and preserving the rich heritage of South Canara for generations to come.

Fr Anush D’Cunha SJ

Dean of Studies at South Indian Common Juniorate, a Jesuit Training Centre Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Email: anushdcunhasj88@jesuits.net