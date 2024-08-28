Youth Congress Exposes BJP Activist’s Involvement in Karkala Rape Case

Udupi: The District Youth Congress revealed photographs of the third accused in the Karkala rape case, who is an active BJP member, at a press conference on August 28.

The accused, Abhay, was shown to be closely associated with BJP leaders, including Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, through his social media profiles and photos with party members.

Youth Congress leaders condemned the BJP’s double standards in handling the case, pointing out that the party had initially protested and demanded an NIA investigation when the main accused was arrested, but fell silent after Abhay’s involvement was revealed.

The Congress leaders alleged that BJP leaders, including MLA Sunil Kumar, had made provocative statements and blamed the Muslim community, but were now quiet after it was revealed that one of their party members was involved.

They demanded that BJP leaders should not politicize the issue and instead condemn the sexual assault case without looking at it from a religious angle.



