Moodbidri Inspector Suspended Following ACP Report on Misconduct Allegations

Moodbidri: The Moodbidri Inspector has been placed under suspension following the submission of a report by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) concerning allegations of misconduct. The ACP’s report addressed complaints and media statements made by two women, as well as video and audio evidence depicting the inspector’s behavior.

The report detailed findings related to complaints from Sumathi Naik and Avitha Menezes. According to the ACP’s investigation, Sumathi Naik’s complaint and media statement stem from ongoing family issues with her sister. The report indicated that multiple cases have been registered involving both Sumathi Naik and her sister, including one against the inspector based on their complaints. With the exception of one case still under investigation, all others are currently stayed by the High Court and await judicial resolution.

Regarding Avitha Menezes, the report stated that four cases have been registered against her husband, one of which resulted in an acquittal. One of the cases involves allegations that Avitha Menezes and her husband misappropriated funds collected for the kidney treatment of an individual. The ACP’s investigation led to a chargesheet being filed against them in this matter. The report found no evidence to support Avitha Menezes’ claims of harassment by the inspector. Furthermore, the ACP’s report indicates that the location where Ms. Menezes alleged the inspector behaved inappropriately and solicited a bribe is under CCTV surveillance. The report also notes that media personnel and a lawyer present during the time Ms. Menezes described denied any such demands for money or harassment.

The ACP’s report highlighted a distinction between the women who provided media statements and those featured in the video and audio evidence examined during the investigation. While the women in the media appearances differed from those in the video and audio recordings, the ACP’s report found that the video and audio do depict the inspector engaging in questionable behavior and communicating inappropriately with a woman over the phone.

Authorities confirmed that both women involved in the audio and video recordings have declined to file formal complaints. Despite being informed of their right to provide statements at a later time, they have not yet come forward.

Despite the absence of formal complaints from the women depicted in the video and audio evidence, the ACP’s report concluded that the inspector’s behavior warranted disciplinary action. As a result, the inspector has been placed under suspension, pending a comprehensive enquiry into the matter. The Police Department has assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted to determine the full extent of the inspector’s misconduct.