Moodbidri Police Detain Two Individuals on Brothel Operation Charges

Moodbidri: Two individuals have been apprehended by Moodbidri law enforcement officials following a raid on a building suspected of facilitating prostitution. The operation, conducted by the Moodbidri police, targeted a building within the city limits based on verified intelligence reports.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Rajesh Bovi, a resident of Swaraj Maidan, Moodbidri, and Bharat Jain, a resident of Naravi village in Belthangady taluk.

The police action was prompted by credible information suggesting the operation of a brothel within a room located on the uppermost floor of a building situated on the road leading to a Hospital in Marpadi village. A dedicated police team, under the leadership of Police Inspector Sandesh P.G., executed a raid on the specified premises, resulting in the detention of Bovi and Jain.

Authorities have confirmed that the Moodbidri police have officially registered a case pertaining to the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress to ascertain the full extent of the alleged illegal activities and any associated parties.