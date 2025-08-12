Moodbidri Police Recover and Return Lost Gold Valued at Ten Lakh Rupees

Moodbidri: The Moodbidri Police have successfully recovered and returned lost gold ornaments worth approximately ten lakh rupees to their rightful owners. The recovery followed a complaint filed by Vijaya, wife of Dharmapala Ballal, a resident of Padu Marnadu village, who reported losing her valuables in Moodbidri market.

According to the complaint, Vijaya lost two gold bangles and a gold chain, collectively weighing nine pawans, along with her purse, at approximately 2:00 PM in the Moodbidri market. The incident occurred while she was returning from KuppePadavu after attending her mother’s funeral. She promptly filed a complaint at the Moodbidri Police Station on the same day.

Acting on the complaint, Shri Sandesh P.G., Police Inspector of Moodbidri Police Station, initiated a search operation. The operation was conducted with the dedicated efforts of the crime detection department staff, including Mohammed Hussein, Mohammed Iqbal, Akhil Ahmed, Nagaraja Lamani, and Venkatesh.

After two days of intensive search efforts, the police team successfully located the lost gold ornaments and the purse. The recovered items were then handed over to Vijaya and Dharmapala Ballal, the rightful owners. The recovered gold is estimated to be worth around one million rupees.

The successful recovery and return of the lost valuables have garnered widespread appreciation from the public, who have lauded the Moodbidri Police for their swift and efficient action. The incident underscores the commitment of the local police force to ensuring the safety and security of citizens and their property.