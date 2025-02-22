Moodubelle: Miscreants Vandalise Cross on Private Property – Case Filed

Udupi: In a disheartening incident that has raised concerns within the community, a sacred cross located on private property in Kuduremale, Kattingeri village, Kapu taluk, was vandalized by unidentified miscreants on February 19.

The incident has elicited profound shock and dismay among residents, particularly among those who hold the cross in high regard. In response to this violation, Flaliveen, a concerned resident of Kattingeri, has taken the initiative to file a formal complaint at the Shirva police station, seeking a thorough investigation and appropriate legal recourse against the perpetrators.

The Shirva police have responded promptly to the situation by registering the case and conducting an on-site investigation.