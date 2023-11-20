More expressways, corridors planned in UP



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will develop more industrial corridors along with the five new expressways across the state.

A fund of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the development of these corridors.

According to the government spokesman, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is set to establish industrial centres along five expressways, which include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway, and Ganga Expressway.

The move follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, leading to the identification of sites for industrial centre development by UPEIDA.

UPEIDA spokesman said that 11 sites have been selected for the development of industrial corridors along the Ganga Expressway, connecting 12 districts with a total area of 1522 hectares.

The estimated expenditure on this project is around Rs 2300 crore.

Similarly, six sites have been identified along the Bundelkhand Expressway, connecting seven districts.

The proposed area for this is 1884 hectares, with an estimated expenditure of more than Rs 1500 crore.

Additionally, five sites have been selected in ten districts connected to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The total area for this is 532 hectares, and the estimated expenditure for its development is around Rs 650 crore.

Meanwhile, five places have been identified for the industrial corridor on the Purvanchal Expressway, connecting nine districts, with a proposed area of 1586 hectares and an estimated expenditure likely to be Rs 2,300 crore.

Two sites have been selected in four districts on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, with a total area of 345 hectares and an estimated expenditure of Rs 320 crore.

In total, more than 30 sites have been identified along these five expressways, with a total area exceeding 5800 hectares.