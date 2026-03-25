More Indian ships to sail through Strait of Hormuz: Govt

New Delhi: The Government on Wednesday assured the opposition parties that more ships are coming through the Strait of Hormuz and there is no cause for concern.

At an all-party meeting held here on the West Asia crisis, the Government told the opposition leaders that India is on top of geopolitics and there is enough energy security. The leaders were also told how the ongoing situation would affect the country and the measures that the government was taking to deal with the fallout of the Iran war.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government responded comprehensively to the queries and has answered all the questions asked by them.

The minister added that many members wanted to know the details of the gas and petroleum supply through the Strait of Hormuz, and they were all satisfied that India secured four ships already.

“All the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes, will be supported unitedly by everyone. I believe that whatever was demanded by the opposition on such information being given was provided adequately today.”

The meeting was attended by the Union ministers, who form part of the Cabinet Committee on Security, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tariq Anwar and Mukul Wasnik of the Congress, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Sasmit Patra of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were among those who attended the meeting.

“I think the opposition party has displayed maturity in expressing at the end of the meeting, that in any challenging situation, they will stand with the steps taken by the government…The opposition members were satisfied with the effort made by the government,” Rijiju said.

However, senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that an attempt was made to seek clarification from the government, but the meeting was unsatisfactory.

“It has been our longstanding demand that this issue be debated in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha under Rules 193 and 170. Only then will people feel satisfied. The reality is that a conflict is already underway. Pakistan, which is smaller than us and weaker in every respect, is today acting as a mediator and playing that role, while we remain silent spectators.”

CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that the government assured on measures it is taking, and it’s talking to all countries and wishes the war ends soon.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that they raised concerns about people standing in line for gas cylinders and fuel, which is creating confusion and panic among the people.

“The government’s stance was that we are producing 60 per cent of LPG domestically, and there will be no shortage of gas; we also have reserves of oil.”