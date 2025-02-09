Most awaited laughter-packed Kapikad show on February 25 at ICSK Khaitan, Kuwait

Big news for Kapikad fans and Tulu comedy lovers in Kuwait! Tulu Koota Kuwait is bringing you a golden opportunity to catch amazing live stand-up comedy. Telikeda Bolli, Dr. Devadas Kapikad, a renowned actor, director, writer, producer, lyricist, singer and well known for his drama troupe called Cha-parka, celebrated for his comedy drama and acting will join us with his most sensational, “The Kapikad Show”. This vibrant, laughter-packed show is set to tickle your funny bones like never before.

As Tulu Koota Kuwait proudly celebrates 25 years of its inception, it continues its unwavering commitment to Tulu language, culture, and community under the banner of “Unity through Language.” Marking this milestone of “25 years of UNITY – Commitment to Tulu Language, Culture and Community” the association remains dedicated to preserving and promoting cultural, social, and welfare activities while supporting education. As part of this vision, Tulu Koota Kuwait has recently launched the Tulu Koota Kuwait Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme to support deserving meritorious students from different government schools of remote areas of Tulu Nadu.

The rib-tickling comedy event “The Kapikad Show” in aid ofTulu Koota Kuwait Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme, will be held on 25th February 2025 at the Indian Community School, Khaitan, Kuwait. All proceeds from the event will support the Tulu Koota Kuwait Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Fund, reinforcing the association’s continued commitment to supporting students in their educational journey.

This vibrant, laughter-filled performance promises to be an unforgettable evening, packed with nonstop laughter, high-energy acts, and endless entertainment along with great sense of satisfaction of joining hands for the noble cause of supportingeducation.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of fun and laughter!

To reserve your seats, please contact: 99473630 /67074782/ 97875789 or for further inquiries on our scholarship scheme, reach out via email at secretary@tulukootakuwait.org