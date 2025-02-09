Tragedy Strikes: Two College Students Drown in Suvarnamukhi River

In a heart-wrenching incident, two college students drowned in the Suvarnamukhi River at Bannerghatta, near Bengaluru. The victims, Deepu (20) and Yogishwaran (20), were students of SFS College in Bommanahalli.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of five friends had visited the Suvarnamukhi River for a swim. While three of them managed to swim safely, Deepu and Yogishwaran struggled to stay afloat. Despite their friends’ desperate attempts to rescue them, the two students eventually succumbed to the strong currents.

A disturbing video captured on a mobile camera shows the final moments of the two students, who drowned in front of their horrified friends. The incident has sent shockwaves through the college community and highlights the importance of water safety measures.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing the video footage to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.