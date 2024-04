Most Parts Of Karnataka including DK & Udupi to Receive Heavy Rainfall

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains across Karnataka on April 20.

Heavy Rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kalaburgi, Bidar, Belgavi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Maximum Temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 °C over the State from 21st April 2024.

Thunderstorm Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 Kmph likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on 20th & 21st April, 50-60 kmph over Interior Karnataka on 20th April, 40-50 kmph over North Interior Karnataka and 30-40 kmph over South Interior Karnataka on 21st April