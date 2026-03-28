Mother and Daughter Killed, Four Injured After Truck Rams Car in Kundapur

Kundapur: In a tragic road accident, a mother and her daughter were killed on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries after a truck rammed into a car on the evening of March 28. The incident occurred on National Highway 66 at Navunda, under the jurisdiction of Byndoor Police Station.

The deceased have been identified as Mamatha (36), wife of Raghu, and their daughter Dhrutika (14), residents of Nelamangala, Bengaluru.

Raghu’s younger daughter, Jahnavi (12), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kundapur. Raghu is being treated at the Kundapur Government Hospital. Kiran Kumar (40), a resident of Malleswaram, has been admitted to a hospital in Manipal with serious injuries. His daughter Charvi (10) is also receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kundapur, while his wife Kavya escaped with minor injuries.

According to sources, Raghu and Kiran Kumar, both government employees in Bengaluru, had visited Udupi Sri Krishna Math and later the Murudeshwar Temple during the consecutive government holidays. The accident occurred while they were returning to Bengaluru.

As the car approached Navunda, it was reportedly hit by a speeding truck, leaving the vehicle completely mangled. Due to the impact, Mamatha and Dhrutika died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The Gangolli MHI emergency response team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the deceased in two ambulances to hospitals in Kundapur and Manipal. Team members Ibrahim Gangolli, Vikas Mogaveera, and Prashanth Naikawadi, along with local residents, worked to rescue those trapped inside the vehicle.

Kundapur DySP H.D. Kulkarni, Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar, Station Officer Sunil, and other police personnel visited the accident spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.