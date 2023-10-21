Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike Visits Kudroli Temple

Mangaluru: The President and members of the Mother Terasa Vichara Vedike, an organization working towards communal harmony of coastal Karnataka led by its President, and former President of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Mr Roy Castelino visited Kudroli temple, Mangalore on the occasion of Dasara celebrations and greeted members of the temple committee.

Secretary of the Temple Committee, Madhava Suvarna and member Ravishankar Mijar welcomed them.

Sunil Kumar Bajal, Manjula Nayak, K. Ashraf, Dolphy Dsouza, Mahesh Nayak, Merlyn Rego, Falvy crasta, Samarth Bhat, Diana DSouza, Sanjana Chalavadi, Sylvia Sequeira, Florine DSouza, Stanley D’Cunha and others were present on the occasion.

Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike has planned various activities to build and promote social harmony through interfaith and inter religious communication and dialogue.

This visit was very important to establish cordial relations with the community and society on a whole.