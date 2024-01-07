MOU Signing Ceremony for artificial intelligence incorporation at the Yenepoya Dental College with Smilo Health Private Limited Australia

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya Dental Education Unit, Yenepoya Dental College signed an MOU with Smilo Health Private Limited Australia for co-ordination in the area of artificial intelligence.

The MOU was signed by Dr Laxmikanth Chatra Principal Yenepoya Dental College, Dean Faculty of Dentistry Dr Sham S Bhat, Vice Principal of Dr Hasan Sarfaraz, Coordinator Yenepoya Dental Education unit, Dr Imran Pasha M and Dr Vidya Bhat Professor Prosthodontics were present during the ceremony. The MOU will allow the joint venture into co-developing AI-based technologies in dentistry and also Smilo.ai World’s 1st Instant AI-based Dental Checkups and Smile Design will be integrated into the college website and the app enabling patients to self-assessment will be one of the first such initiatives in India. Virtual Check-ups will enable the patients to be aware of their oral health.

The MOU signing Ceremony was followed by the Yentoaspire Talk Organised by the Yenepoya University Alumni Association –Public Health Dentistry Chapter and Yenepoya Dental Education Unit. Dr Padma Gadiyar alumnus of the 2001 BDS Batch delivered a talk on artificial intelligence.

The Welcome address was given by Dr Imran Pasha M, followed by the Address by Guest of Honour Dr Sham S Bhat Dean Faculty of Dentistry and the Presidential address was given by Dr Laxmikanth Chatra, Principal Yenepoya Dental College.