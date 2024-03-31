Mount Rosary Church Celebrates Easter with Solemn Vigil and Festal Mass

Udupi: Mount Rosary Church in Santhekatte-Kallianpur held a joyous Easter celebration, culminating in a grand Easter Vigil service on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.

The ceremony began at 7:00 pm sharp with a symbolic lighting of the Easter Candle in the church portico. Parish priest Rev. Dr Roque DSouza led the ritualistic blessing of fire, joined by assistant priest Rev. Fr Oliver Nazareth and guest priest Very Rev. Fr Vincent Crasta, Secretary of CESU. This marked the beginning of the Easter Vigil, a time of reflection on Holy Saturday, and the day Jesus lay in the tomb.

The significance of Easter as a celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after crucifixion was highlighted. The Gospels recounting the discovery of Jesus’ empty tomb and subsequent appearances to his followers were referenced. The message of Easter as a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life was emphasized, underscoring the belief in everlasting life after death.

The blessed and decorated Pascal Candle, symbolizing Christ as the Light of the World, was then carried into the church, signifying Christ’s rising from the tomb. The Easter Proclamation was sung by Rev. Fr D’Souza, followed by scripture readings from the Old Testament (Genesis, Exodus, and Prophet Ezekiel) well supported by melodious psalms from the youngsters of the church choir.

The solemn Easter Mass was celebrated by Very Rev. Fr Vincent Crasta as the main celebrant, with Rev. Dr D’Souza and Rev. Fr Nazareth accompanying him.

Soon after the Gospel proclamation, in the followed homily by Fr Crasta stressed the historical, religious, and theological importance of the Resurrection, emphasizing it as a fact rather than just a story. He spoke of Jesus’ life and teachings as a testament to his role in salvation and the promise of life after death.

The significance of Easter as the first feast celebrated in the Catholic Church, signifying the “Feast of Feasts” and a symbol of new light for humanity, was highlighted. It was described as a triumph of good over evil and a promise of eternal life. Fr Crasta urged the congregation to carry forward the spirit of love, concern, and sacrifice experienced during the 40 days of Lent. He concluded by extending Easter greetings to all present.

The Easter celebration included the renewal of baptismal vows, the blessing and sprinkling of holy water on the faithful, and the offering of the Holy Eucharist.

Parish priest Rev. Dr Roque D’Souza delivered the closing remarks, expressing his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the Lenten season and Holy Week festivities. He acknowledged the untiring efforts of assistant priest, Fr Oliver, Sister Ancilla D’Mello, SRA (convenor of Liturgy Ayog), the Parish Pastoral Council, Gurkars, pious organizations, the choir team, various commissions, the liturgy team, altar boys, YCS & ICYM members, and others.

Ronald Saldanha, former Secretary of the Pastoral Council, served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the congregation through the service which concluded at 9:20 pm. We too wish all of you, your family members and friends A Happy Easter!! May this joyful season of Easter fill your heart with renewed hope, love and peace!!!.

Reported by: P. Archibald Furtado

Photographs: Praveen Cutinho.