Moving Tempo Traveller Catches Fire in Lonavala, Passengers Escape unhurt

Kundapur: A Tempo Traveler plying on the Mumbai-Kundapur route caught fire at Lonawala while a family was returning to their hometown, Kundapur on Monday, May 11.

The Tempo traveller was carrying 11 family members from Vandse, Tariberu who had registered through the Seva Sindhu App to return from Bhandup, Mumbai to Kundapur on Monday, May 11. On May 11, when the Tempo traveller reached near Lonavala fire erupted in the Tempo traveller which soon engulfed the vehicle. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, and all the passengers were out. The Tempo traveller was totally destroyed in the blaze.

The passengers who were stuck at Lonavala contacted minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary’s secretary and explained their problem. The minister immediately contacted the local organisations and helped them to reach their hometown in another vehicle.

