MP bypolls: Cong & BJP start campaign in Budhni and Vijaypur

Bhopal: With one week left for the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh’s two Assembly seats, both ruling BJP and opposition Congress have begun their extensive campaign in Budhni and Vijaypur.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, accompanied by former CM Digvijaya Singh, state in-charge Jitendra Singh and several senior party leaders campaigned in Budhni on Tuesday.

During their public address in Bherunda block in Budhni, Congress leaders refrained from attacking Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who represented Budhni assembly seats six times between 1990 and 2023.

The Congress targeted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, blaming it for the poor law and order situation in the state. They urged people to support the Congress candidate Rajkumar Patel, who has been fielded against BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava.

Former MLA Rajkumar Patel was a minister in the state Congress government under then CM Digvijaya Singh. He won the Budhni seat twice in a row, in 1993 and 1998.

He lost to the BJP’s Rajendra Singh in 2003. However, Rajendra Singh, resigned in 2005 to facilitate Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s entry into the State Assembly.

“People of Budhni have made a record for electing Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, but this time, the BJP betrayed you and replaced your leader (Shivraj Singh Chouhan). I would urge you to elect Congress MLA in the coming bypolls,” Jitu Patwari said addressing the rally.

MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma along with other senior party leaders campaigned for the party’s candidate Ramakant Bhargava. Addressing a gathering of BJP supporters in the Shahganj area in Budhni, Sharma hailed local leader and four-time former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Budhni is known across the country because of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose leadership is itself and statement. I have full confidence that the people of Budhni will elect Ramakant Bhargava as their new MLA,” Sharma added.

Bypolls in Budhni was mandated after Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from the state Assembly after being elected for the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. Notably, the Budhni Assembly segment of Sehore district is also part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.