President Murmu releases three publications of the Supreme Court

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday released three publications of the Supreme Court at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The three publications are: “Justice for Nation: Reflections on 75 Years of the Supreme Court of India”, “Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion”, and “Legal Aid Through Law Schools: A Report on Working of Legal Aid Cells in India”.

In her address on the occasion, President Murmu noted that “Justice for the Nation…” captured the high points of the Supreme Court’s journey of 75 years, describing the impact of the top court on various aspects of the lives of the people.

The President said that the Supreme Court has developed a jurisprudence which is rooted in the Indian ethos and realities, adding that the justice delivery system must strengthen our onward march as a just and fair society.

Further, she said that the report on the working of legal aid cells was devoted to the legal aid clinics operating in law schools in the country. She said that legal aid clinics contribute to imparting holistic legal education to youth and sensitise them to the needs of the vulnerable segments of our society.

The President said that the status of under-trial prisoners has been an abiding concern for her and the report on the prison system sought to understand the role of the judiciary in reducing the number of undertrial prisoners.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the three publications released would help realize the objectives of free legal aid and prison reforms, besides educating the people about the exceptional role played by the Supreme Court. “I congratulate the members of the Bench and Bar, past and present, for making the Supreme Court of India the great institution that it is. I wish the apex Court of India a greater future ahead,” she said.