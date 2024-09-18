MP Captain Brijesh Chowta meets Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministr

GMPL JBF PDF issues resolved as MP Captain Brijesh Chowta’s meeting with Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry Bears Fruit, Employment process to be completed by 30 September

Much awaited relief for the identified project-displaced families at GMPL, as union ministry responds to MP Captain Brijesh Chowta’s requests and expedites action to resolve issues.

In a letter to MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Ayush Gupta Director (HR), GAIL (India) Limited & Chairman, GMPL wrote that “GMPL has received the requisite clearances and the issue has been resolved”.

Expressing gratitude for the swift response & resolution of the issues, Captain Brijesh Chowta said, “It gives me great joy & contentment to receive this letter from Chairman, GMPL informing of the clearances received by GMPL & resolution of issues regarding absorption of the members of Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) project displaced families at GMPL”.

“I thank our Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum Shri @HardeepSPuri who considering our request, convened a meeting with the Petroleum Secretary Shri Pankaj Jain, CMD of GAIL, Shri Sandeep Gupta & Chairman of GMPL, Shri Ayush Gupta, last month to discuss issues pertaining to the same,” he added.

GAIL India acquired JBF Petrochemicals’ PTA plant forming GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals. As part of the original lease, JBF Petrochemicals promised 115 displaced families full-time jobs, but GMPL had only considered contract-based jobs for Project Displaced Families (PDFs), pending clarity on the engagement process to be followed in view of Government guidance.

Captain Chowta in his letter to the Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who he met on 26 June 2024, in his maiden session of parliament highlighted that JBFPL initially promised the PDFs full-time employment when their land was acquired and urged the Union Minister to intervene in the matter and take appropriate measures to secure the future of the PDFs by providing them with the necessary employment.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri convened a meeting of all concerned officials on 07 August 2024, assuring quick resolution of the issues as tweeted by MP Captain Chowta.

“Within less than 40 days of the same, our govt has facilitated the resolution of this issue. I thank all officials at our Ministry of Petroleum, GAIL, and GMPL for facilitating the same in a much-awaited relief to the concerned families. This underscores our govt’s proactive, people-centric governance led by PM Shri Narendra Modi,” said MP Captain Brijesh Chowta today.

Chairman, GMPL in the above letter has assured that the process will be completed by 30th September 2024.