Mangaluru: Woman Dies on the Spot as Container Truck Rams into Scooter

A tragic accident occurred near Kuloor Bridge in Mangaluru on September 17 when a container truck collided with a scooter, killing a 27-year-old woman on the spot. The incident took place around 4 pm when the couple was traveling from Panambur to Kavoor.

The deceased has been identified as Lavanya, wife of Shakil Suvar, a resident of Surathkal. Lavanya was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her husband when a speeding container truck lost control and crashed into them.

The truck’s rear wheel ran over Lavanya’s head, causing fatal injuries. Her husband, Shakil, suffered minor injuries after falling on the other side.

Surathkal traffic police arrived at the scene and investigated the incident.

This accident highlights the growing concern over road safety in Mangaluru, particularly on national highways. Despite frequent bike accidents, the district administration has not taken adequate measures to address the issue.